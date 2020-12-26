Previous
Next
Perspective by barrgun
26 / 365

Perspective

This is my first try at this. I'll get better as the year proceeds
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise