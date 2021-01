Men at work

Street photography is one of the genres I've avoided. It includes people, I don't do people they are scary :). Really, I've felt awkwardly invasive taking photos of people going about their day. Last year I promised myself I would get over that in '21. Now we are in complete lockdown :( but, there are men working across the road, so I asked them if I could take a photo of them at work. I hope it works.