Previous
Next
A flight of Canada Geese by barrgun
49 / 365

A flight of Canada Geese

Action shots have always been a bugbear for me. not something I'm comfortable with, yet. I have 11month more to practice. :)
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise