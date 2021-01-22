Previous
Next
The resident thief by barrgun
53 / 365

The resident thief

He was told I'd shoot him. My husband told him needs a lead jacket but that won't happen. He's been threatening the rabbits and squirrels for years. They just look at him, look cute and he melts. :)
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise