Previous
Next
Fork us! there's no fruit with this. by barrgun
58 / 365

Fork us! there's no fruit with this.

Today has been a cold, damp, dark, day. So friends, it's 'be silly time'.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Katarzyna Morawiec
Grat idea!! Well done!
January 27th, 2021  
Lin ace
LOL - how fun
January 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise