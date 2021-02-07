Previous
Good Morning by barrgun
69 / 365

Good Morning

I've been avoiding the stupid human with a black plastic box for weeks now, but today I gave in I hope shes got my good side :) Maybe she will give up now, but I'm not betting on it, humans are strange critters.
Barrgun

Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
