Previous
Next
The multicoloured tin bird by barrgun
81 / 365

The multicoloured tin bird

Our internet went down yesterday and only came back at about 10.00 am today. So, this is yesterdays. He would have been posted yesterday had I been able to.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise