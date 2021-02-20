Sign up
Previous
Next
82 / 365
The first of the catkins
we've had high winds and bouncy rain over the past few days. This is the best I could do today in the wind. Hope it's ok
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
0
0
Barrgun
@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
82
photos
9
followers
12
following
22% complete
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
20th February 2021 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
