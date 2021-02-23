Previous
Next
Photo of a model village church by barrgun
85 / 365

Photo of a model village church

I've never tried to take photos of a model before.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise