Fire safety van by barrgun
93 / 365

Fire safety van

I've been v busy today, so hope this is ok. As you can see we had a visitor, and we now have two new fire alarms. Another item to take off the list.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
25% complete

Photo Details

