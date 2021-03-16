Sign up
106 / 365
Daffodil
The first of our Wordsworth's Daffs came out today. :)
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
1
0
Barrgun
@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
106
photos
13
followers
15
following
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
16th March 2021 5:56pm
Brian Moody
ace
Great close up
March 16th, 2021
