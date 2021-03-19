Sign up
109 / 365
Bakery Close sign
I saw these on our walk today. I love the way people try to brighten up their small patch of this world for the delight of others.
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
0
0
Barrgun
@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
19th March 2021 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
