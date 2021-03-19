Previous
Next
Bakery Close sign by barrgun
109 / 365

Bakery Close sign

I saw these on our walk today. I love the way people try to brighten up their small patch of this world for the delight of others.
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise