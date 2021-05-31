Previous
A horse in a field. by barrgun
182 / 365

A horse in a field.

I noticed this beautiful animal on our walk this morning, the sun was shining on his coat and he stood out like a picture, I just had to capture it.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
