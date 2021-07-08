Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
213 / 365
Had a drink at The Olde Trip to Jerusalem.
We had a great day in Nottingham.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barrgun
@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
214
photos
13
followers
15
following
58% complete
View this month »
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
8th July 2021 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
As soon as I saw this, I recognised it & knew it was in Nottingham. A very old place I think, built into rocks.
July 9th, 2021
Lin
ace
Nicely captured
July 9th, 2021
Brian Moody
ace
Looks a great pub. I want to go there. Great capture
July 9th, 2021
Barrgun
@carole_sandford
yes you are right 1189 AD is quite old. Yes, it is built into the rocks. We went to see the castle now it has reopened. The museum is amazing but give yourself an hour to walk around, then have a break, great food and then do the rest. Otherwise, you get information overload. We weren't allowed into the pub but maybe in a few weeks.
July 9th, 2021
Barrgun
@linnypinny
@brianm
Thank you. :)
July 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close