Previous
Next
Had a drink at The Olde Trip to Jerusalem. by barrgun
213 / 365

Had a drink at The Olde Trip to Jerusalem.

We had a great day in Nottingham.
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
As soon as I saw this, I recognised it & knew it was in Nottingham. A very old place I think, built into rocks.
July 9th, 2021  
Lin ace
Nicely captured
July 9th, 2021  
Brian Moody ace
Looks a great pub. I want to go there. Great capture
July 9th, 2021  
Barrgun
@carole_sandford yes you are right 1189 AD is quite old. Yes, it is built into the rocks. We went to see the castle now it has reopened. The museum is amazing but give yourself an hour to walk around, then have a break, great food and then do the rest. Otherwise, you get information overload. We weren't allowed into the pub but maybe in a few weeks.
July 9th, 2021  
Barrgun
@linnypinny @brianm Thank you. :)
July 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise