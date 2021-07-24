Previous
Next
Carsington water by barrgun
229 / 365

Carsington water

I tried to get over to the left a bit more but neither tripod nor I liked it so this is what you've got.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
July 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise