Previous
Next
Red rose by barrgun
242 / 365

Red rose

Here is the patio rose that was thrown out and then retrieved from the bin at the start of the growing year. She was worth saving, wasn't she?
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Barrgun

@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise