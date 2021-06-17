Previous
Next
Hoveringfly by barrowlane
Photo 1406

Hoveringfly

Trying to get a sharp images of the hoverfly when it is actually hovering is very trick a they dart about in the air erratically.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise