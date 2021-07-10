Fisherman

To ask or not to ask? As you will know I like to take street photos and I never interact with my subjects as I want to catch them naturally. As soon as you ask, assuming they don't say no, they adopt a different personality and the shot becomes a portrait.

On Friday a work colleague came back from his walk along the river and said there was a fisherman in the river fly fishing. I said that I would like to go and photograph him I wonder if he would mind? Another colleague said that if he was fishing and a photographer asked if he could take his photo he would say no. I must admit this surprised me. So I went out to the river with h my camera and took some photos of the fisherman. Needles to say I didn't ask if he minded and to be honest I don't think he noticed me. He was as engrossed in his hobby as I was in mine.