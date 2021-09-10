Previous
Who is being told? by barrowlane
Photo 1459

Who is being told?

Sometimes if there is a poster or some words in the background it can make for an interesting composition.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
Lee ace
You have a knack for these shots. Well spotted.
September 10th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Nice candid
September 10th, 2021  
