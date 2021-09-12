Previous
Off the gallops by barrowlane
Photo 1461

Off the gallops

There are racehorse stables across the UK opening up to the general public this week to promoter British horseracing. My wife and I attended one of those events today. There were a couple of, I'm guessing, serious if not professional photographers, who were really milking the event. Getting people to pose for them and flashing their long lenses around. I'm jealous of course as they had preferential access which I would have liked. Although I would have wanted to be less visible. Anyway I got this as we were going back to the car and I liked the silhouette effect I got which I enhanced in processing. Tomorrow a candid one of the photographer setting up a shot.
Tunia McClure ace
I consider your photos professional.
September 12th, 2021  
