Head turner by barrowlane
Photo 1491

Head turner

I don’t really know what to say about this as I don’t want to be disrespectful. It must take courage to be what you want to be.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
Christina
Yes it must take a lot of courage and I think you've said just the right thing.
August 11th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Very tactful Rob but we are all human & you couldn’t blame people for turning their heads! Massive respect for his bravery but the beard off might be a good idea. You were brave taking this photo….you must have been very discreet.
August 11th, 2022  
