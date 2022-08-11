Sign up
Photo 1491
Head turner
I don’t really know what to say about this as I don’t want to be disrespectful. It must take courage to be what you want to be.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
2
3
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
1491
Tags
street
people
candid
Christina
Yes it must take a lot of courage and I think you've said just the right thing.
August 11th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Very tactful Rob but we are all human & you couldn’t blame people for turning their heads! Massive respect for his bravery but the beard off might be a good idea. You were brave taking this photo….you must have been very discreet.
August 11th, 2022
