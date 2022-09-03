Sign up
Photo 1495
Tickle
I go to quite a few horse racing stable visits and am always on the lookout for interaction between human and horse. As the stable staff love the horses it’s never hard to find.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
2
2
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs.
1495
photos
67
followers
96
following
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
b&w
,
horse
,
racing
gloria jones
ace
Stellar b&w capture...love the all of the textures and, of course, the interaction :)
September 3rd, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Great rapport together…quite moving to see! Fave.
September 3rd, 2022
