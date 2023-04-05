Previous
Chinook by barrowlane
Photo 1499

Chinook

Love it when aircraft fly over our garden. I heard this coming and had to rush indoors and grab my camera. I wasn’t disappointed they are obviously celebrating 40 years.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs.
Photo Details

