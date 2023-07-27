Previous
Fledgling swallows by barrowlane
Fledgling swallows

We are lucky to have a couple of pairs of swallows nesting on our property and they fledged at the weekend and I again was lucky to come across them taking a rest in between flights
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
