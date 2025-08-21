Sign up
The look
A motorcycle was waiting at the lights and the pillion started stroking the arms of the ride. I moved closer and obviously caught her eye. One if my favourite street photos I’ve taken.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
b&w
street
candid
salisbury
