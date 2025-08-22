Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
Sonder coffee
My favourite coffee shop in the town. Not for the coffee but because they have bar seat at the window creating an ideal opportunity for making a photo of candid subjects while in conversation or just chilling over their coffee.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
