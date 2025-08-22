Previous
Sonder coffee by barrowlane
Sonder coffee

My favourite coffee shop in the town. Not for the coffee but because they have bar seat at the window creating an ideal opportunity for making a photo of candid subjects while in conversation or just chilling over their coffee.
Rob Wareham

