Previous
Red hat by barrowlane
6 / 365

Red hat

Salisbury marked ha a hat stall that can sometimes provide a photo opportunity like this not sure if it was purchased but it would make a statement if it was.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
She has found the jazziest hat to go with her black leathers !
August 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact