Pour it like this. by barrowlane
9 / 365

Pour it like this.

Another one from my favourite coffee shop. Like to capture a gesture make the photo more interesting.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
2% complete

