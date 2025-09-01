Sign up
Lost in the flowers
Couldn’t resist take this was struck by the similarities of the blouse and stalls flowers. Geraniums I think.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
Wendy
ace
Flowers, flowers, everywhere!!
Well spotted and captured.
September 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Certainly flower power - and all in red ! Yes geraniums, but not sure of her blouse !!
September 1st, 2025
