Lost in the flowers by barrowlane
Lost in the flowers

Couldn’t resist take this was struck by the similarities of the blouse and stalls flowers. Geraniums I think.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
Wendy ace
Flowers, flowers, everywhere!!
Well spotted and captured.
September 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly flower power - and all in red ! Yes geraniums, but not sure of her blouse !!
September 1st, 2025  
