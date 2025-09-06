Sign up
18 / 365
A dog
A rest from street photos for you. Here is Rupert my son's Cockeril spaniel. We are looking after him while they are on holiday.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
0
0
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs.
iPhone 15 Pro
4th September 2025 1:17pm
dog.
