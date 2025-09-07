Previous
Sale by barrowlane
19 / 365

Sale

I think the dog has spotted me
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot in b/w. I hope the dog didn't try to sprint forward to greet you !
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact