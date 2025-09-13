Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Nice nails
Went to photograph horses at a racehorse stable yesterday. Lucky to have this as a little side hustle for an owners syndicate group. Most photos I have to let them have but I can use some for my own use. Spotted the the nails so zoomed in on them.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
0
0
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
25
photos
4
followers
17
following
6% complete
View this month »
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
animals
,
nails
,
horse
,
hands
