Nice nails by barrowlane
25 / 365

Nice nails

Went to photograph horses at a racehorse stable yesterday. Lucky to have this as a little side hustle for an owners syndicate group. Most photos I have to let them have but I can use some for my own use. Spotted the the nails so zoomed in on them.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
6% complete

