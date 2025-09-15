Previous
Lightening tree under the rainbow by barrowlane
27 / 365

Lightening tree under the rainbow

Old oak tree crowned by a lovely rainbow. The only good thing about these thundery showers we keep having. Anyone remember Folly Foot?
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact