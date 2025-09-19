Previous
Distracted by the other one by barrowlane
31 / 365

Distracted by the other one

This is another photographer taking photos of the city’s summer attractions. Possibly a worker for the city council making photos for social media. I was amused by lady walking by looking at her. While I captured the scene un noticed.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact