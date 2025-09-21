Sign up
Previous
33 / 365
Keeper
The summer entertainment in the Salisbury city centre included some street table football tables amongst other things like croquet, crazy golf and table tennis.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
0
0
Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
Tags
street
,
candid
,
salisbury
