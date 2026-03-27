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A kiss from a rose.
Well a Hannah actually. They love their horses at race horse yards.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
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