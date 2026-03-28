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Schooling
Trying to get an arty shot of a race horse as it is schooled around a sand gallop
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Rob Wareham
@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
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