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Schooling by barrowlane
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Schooling

Trying to get an arty shot of a race horse as it is schooled around a sand gallop
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Rob Wareham

@barrowlane
2015 update - I have Completed two years without a break so am now taking a more relaxed approach to when I take photographs. I...
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