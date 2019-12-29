Sign up
Photo 791
Step one complete
I got another laser-cut wood kit for Christmas, and started on assembling it today.
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
29th December 2019 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
wood
,
workshop
,
kit
,
robot
,
workbench
Richard Sayer
ace
I can see the fascination - is this a robot('s) arm?
December 29th, 2019
