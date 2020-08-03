Previous
Next
A Spontaneous, unplanned rest by batfish
Photo 873

A Spontaneous, unplanned rest

I took what I'm calling a spontaneous, unplanned rest, at the bottom of this gully. I landed on my feat, and the bike landed quite nicely on it's side across the ditch, so it all worked out.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Batfish

@batfish
239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise