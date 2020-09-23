Sign up
Photo 900
Space Ship Parts
The other day I posted a couple photos of a space ship made from a kit. Here's a "lay-flat" of the parts that make up the kit.
23rd September 2020
23rd Sep 20
1
Batfish
@batfish
900
photos
57
followers
34
following
246% complete
3
1
365
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
23rd September 2020 2:07pm
Tags
toys
,
kit
,
spaceship
,
parts
,
knolling
