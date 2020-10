Backup Bike!

I broke the front axle on my regular bike, and the part (like many bike parts, due to Covid-related shortages) is out of stock, with no ETA. So it looks like that bike is getting put away until spring.



But I just happen to still have my old bike, recently fixed up, which needs a shake-out ride. Despite being 10 years behind my current bike technology-wise, it was 100% as fun to ride.