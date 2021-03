Axial SCX24

This is a 1/24th scale RC truck. It's got real 4 wheel drive. It's got an articulated suspension, like a tiny version of what you'd put on a real off road truck, so it's quite capable of climbing. The body is made to look like a 1967 Chevy C10. It's got chromed bumpers and grill, and there are LED lights in the front bumper. It's got "headlights" molded into the front grill too, but those don't have any real lights in them. I may have to fix that...