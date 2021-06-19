Sign up
Photo 978
Too Much?
I tried pushing my color LED lights a bit. Did I over do it? The answer is yes, yes I did. But I enjoy a bit of synthwave aesthetic.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Batfish
@batfish
11
1
365
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
19th June 2021 3:11pm
toys
warhammer
led
action figures
wh40k
synthwave
Casablanca
ace
Love it, proper sci fi look to it.
June 19th, 2021
