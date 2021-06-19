Previous
Too Much? by batfish
Too Much?

I tried pushing my color LED lights a bit. Did I over do it? The answer is yes, yes I did. But I enjoy a bit of synthwave aesthetic.
Casablanca ace
Love it, proper sci fi look to it.
June 19th, 2021  
