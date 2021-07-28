Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 990
Watch Lay Flat
All this for a battery replacement? 4x tiny 00 philip screws to hold the back on, plus a metal cover over the battery with clips so small I need a sewing needle to undo them.
For half the price of buying one battery locally, I can get 5 of them from E-bay, with free shipping.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Batfish
@batfish
990
photos
56
followers
31
following
271% complete
View this month »
983
984
985
986
987
988
989
990
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
28th July 2021 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
watch
,
tools
,
repair
,
workbench
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close