Actually using my backdrop as a backdrop by batfish
Actually using my backdrop as a backdrop

I built my spaceship to use as a backdrop, but found myself taking photos that show off as much details as possible. Here I've pushed the diorama a little further back, and shot with a shallow depth of field to blur it out a bit.
8th September 2021

Batfish

