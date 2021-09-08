Sign up
Photo 1001
Actually using my backdrop as a backdrop
I built my spaceship to use as a backdrop, but found myself taking photos that show off as much details as possible. Here I've pushed the diorama a little further back, and shot with a shallow depth of field to blur it out a bit.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Batfish
@batfish
1001
photos
55
followers
31
following
274% complete
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
8th September 2021 12:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
toys
,
spaceship
,
action figures
,
wh40k
