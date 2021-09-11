How to build a spaceship, Part 2

Yesterdays post left us with most of a stark white spaceship corridor. We're going to have to add some details. How about a shrine to the Machine God?



Step One - More design. If you don't want to spend money for a subscription to Adobe Illustrator, Inkscape is free, and 100% suitable for our needs. The skull came from some clip art. Inkscape actually has a function to make gears for you, which comes in handy, if your machine cult's symbol is a cog and skull. Gothic arches are a must.



Step 2 - Led lighting. I had some RGB LED strip lighting leftover from another project. I just wanted green lights, so I just didn't wire the red or blue channels to anything. If you are not into soldering electronics, you can buy a string of fairy lights that plug into a USB charger.



Step 3 - Fabrication. We've created a box out of foam core to house you alcove. You could print your design and glue it to 2mm EVA foam, cut it out and glue it up (which is what I did for the frame around the window), but I've got access to a 3d printer, and Tinkercad.coms's free online 3d design software will import the artwork I did in inkscape, and turn it into a 3d design. That's how I did the cog & skull. I glued some metal screen (like for a screen door) to the back of my alcove for texture, glued in some wires from an old ethernet cable, and mounted my 3d printed part, and painted everything up. The rivets on the frame around the window are adhesive backed google eyes.