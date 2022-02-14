Previous
Genesteeler by batfish
Genesteeler

I got new toy today, a McFarlane Toys Genesteeler, from their Warhammer 40K line of toys. Genesteelers are known for lurking in derelict space ships and jumping out at unsuspecting space marines.
Batfish

@batfish
