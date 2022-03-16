Previous
Next
Custom painted. by batfish
Photo 1033

Custom painted.

This 7 inch McFarlane Toys Genesteeler variant with the tentacle face is only sold in unpainted grey plastic. I took my best shot at painting him up.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Batfish

@batfish
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise