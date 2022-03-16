Sign up
Photo 1033
Custom painted.
This 7 inch McFarlane Toys Genesteeler variant with the tentacle face is only sold in unpainted grey plastic. I took my best shot at painting him up.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Batfish
@batfish
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
1033
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
16th March 2022 2:36pm
Tags
toys
warhammer
spaceship
diorama
40k
