Photo 1049
Chubby Woodchuck
I think this chubby woodchuck lived under my neighbor's front porch. He's pretty good at disappearing when spotted, but I managed to get a quick photo of him this time.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Batfish
@batfish
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
8th June 2022 5:49pm
Tags
animal
,
spring
,
outdoors
,
woodchuck
