Chubby Woodchuck by batfish
Photo 1049

Chubby Woodchuck

I think this chubby woodchuck lived under my neighbor's front porch. He's pretty good at disappearing when spotted, but I managed to get a quick photo of him this time.
8th June 2022

Batfish

@batfish
