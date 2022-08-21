Previous
Autumn comes early? by batfish
Autumn comes early?

There's a few spots out in the woods at my local reservoir that start looking like Autumn way too early.
21st August 2022

Batfish

@batfish
Casablanca ace
Same here. It has been so dry (officially in drought in our part of England) and apparently trees go brown and shed leaves early as a survival technique. They call it "false Autumn." The oak trees make zillions of acorns as a means to survive and perpetuate new trees because they fear they are dying. But it is very very odd to see such colours in only August, I totally agree.
August 21st, 2022  
