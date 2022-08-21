Sign up
Photo 1072
Autumn comes early?
There's a few spots out in the woods at my local reservoir that start looking like Autumn way too early.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
Batfish
@batfish
Tags
trees
woods
outdoors
autumn
summer
foliage
Casablanca
ace
Same here. It has been so dry (officially in drought in our part of England) and apparently trees go brown and shed leaves early as a survival technique. They call it "false Autumn." The oak trees make zillions of acorns as a means to survive and perpetuate new trees because they fear they are dying. But it is very very odd to see such colours in only August, I totally agree.
August 21st, 2022
